Faith Evans Details the End of Her Beef With Lil' Kim

While the hazy-but-juicy details surrounding the assumed love triangle, as Evans points out herself, are something that people love to gossip and wonder about , at the end of the day, it's a situation she's long been at peace with.

One of the most notorious (pun intended) feuds to come out of Biggie Smalls 's career involved two of the women in his life: his mentee Lil' Kim and his wife at the time of his untimely passing, Faith Evans .

During a new appearance on DJ Whoo Kid's radio show on Shade 45, Evans admits that their beef, which escalated when she found Lil' Kim in bed with Biggie, is something that, quite simply, ended on her end when the iconic emcee passed.

"My issues with Kim really went out the window when B.I.G. passed, to be quite honest,” Evans shared with DJ Whoo Kid. "It’s something that people always kind of talk about, but it’s certainly nonexistent. Thankfully now, she’s in a different place where she can kind of receive how I was already feeling. It’s all good."

Not only that but Evans also explained how she's elated that her and Kim were able to put aside their differences in order to work together, particularly on her forthcoming duets album, The King & I. She also explained that she never really got wind of any of the shade that Kim threw her way over the years.

"I never catch it," she added. "You telling me something now. I never caught the shade. But you know, I don’t be looking at that."

Evans and Biggie's album is scheduled for release next Friday (May 19).

Check out Faith Evans reflecting on her past drama with Lil' Kim in the clip below, beginning around the one-minute mark.