Here Are Birdman's Most Recent Comments About Lil Wayne

Over this past weekend, the two former Cash Money affiliates gave fans a valid reason to be confused , with Lil Wayne posing for photos with Birdman's kids, Bryan Jr. and Bria . During a recent interview with Billboard , Birdman was immediately asked about the status of his relationship with Wayne.

For those not paying strict attention, at essentially every opportunity he has, Lil Wayne has put some disrespect on Birdman 's name, both during concert appearances and interviews alike. Their highly publicized feud has maintained momentum for well over a year now , with the release of Weezy's Carter V and a massive lawsuit at the very center of it.

Cutting right to the chase, Birdman is asked, "How are things with Lil Wayne now?" to which he replied by promptly keeping things strictly business.

"Carter V coming out this year, man," he said in response to the question on everyone's mind. "Wayne my son, and it's just that simple. Carter V definitely coming out, though."

The conversation then shifted gears, focusing on Birdman's forthcoming three-part documentary, Before Anythang, as well as Cash Money's storied legacy in the music industry, with his brother and business partner, Slim, joining in on the discussion.

Their in-depth sit-down with Billboard also focused on how, following the breakup of The Hot Boys in 2003, Slim and Birdman organically transitioned to develop Lil Wayne as the group's breakout solo star.

"Once they left, we just took it upon ourselves, and I really knew it was gonna be all about Wayne," Birdman said. "It wasn't gonna be about me no more at that point. I wanted to put it all on him, let him take over and do his thing. 'Cause he was young, and I knew he really, really had it out of all them anyway. We built him for what he's doing and what he did. And he just took the s**t and ran with it."

Following this, Birdman reflected on how Lil Wayne's Young Money imprint, which was founded in 2005, helped revitalize Cash Money.

"Cash Money had a run; it was a legacy and a brand," Birdman explained. "I wanted Wayne to do his thing and get Young Money younger talent. Let him guide and I’ll follow his lead. And Nicki [Minaj] came in to play, Drake came in to play, and it was just a perfect situation."

Take a look at Birdman's recent comments about Lil Wayne in full here.