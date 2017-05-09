Touch the Sky: Here's the Location Where Kanye West Has Reportedly Been Hiding Out

I Talked To
A rocky finish to 2016 and a perplexing start to 2017 for Kanye West is just about enough to explain why he’s maintaining the lowest key in Hollywood we’ve ever seen from him.
However, reports from TMZ on The Life of Pablo artist’s low profile whereabouts have placed him sky high — literally.
According to the site, Yeezy has fallen off the map of the public eye (and probably its GPS systems, too) and onto a mountaintop in Wyoming while developing his new album.
The clandestine location is as peaceful as you could imagine, so that explains his absence from recent events such as this year’s Met Gala. These reports also give light to why he’s swiped away all of his social media, another expected unexpected move from Yeezy, too.
TMZ does, however, claim to have pinpointed the exact location of this mountaintop stake-out, but won’t reveal the information out of respect for the G.O.O.D. Music founder. Thankfully, the site adds, he’s simply clearing head space and physical space at the location for the sake of inspiration and creativity — not escaping from home troubles.
The sky truly is the limit, everyone.
(Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
