Kehlani Defends Herself Against 'Mental Breakdown' Claims After Canceled Show

Citing another plunge in her mental health , statements from the SweetSexySavage songstress had also been reported backing the claims. But now that we’ve heard exactly what the cause of the postponement was from the songstress herself, it’s time to snip the grapevine short on the rumors.

On Monday (May 8), the internet was made falsely aware of Kehlani’s sudden “mental breakdown” on stage after canceling her Grand Rapids, Michigan, show and apologizing to fans.

In a video captured from her on-stage announcement, the 22-year-old is seen explaining to fans that she is willing to refund all of her fans’ tickets straight from her own pockets for the cancellation.

“Because I truly feel like I might have to go to the hospital at this point because I feel crazy,” she says over the loud support of her fans before tearfully continuing her explanation. “I’m so sorry, but I came up here and I promised my team that I would try.”

Continuously apologizing to fans, the “Distraction” artist devotedly gives the fans her word that she will return for a “very special show” next time. The word she didn’t give, however, was that of a mental breakdown, and she took to Instagram thereafter to correct the publications that made the claims.

“Hey guys, so I’m not sure why blogs are reporting that I had a mental breakdown and am checking myself into a hospital,” she says in the video, “but I’m mentally fantastic.”

On the other hand, she says, she does need a lot of rest from the physical toll that the tour has had on her. She adds that other people who had been on her tour bus with her had gotten sick from how cold it had been, and that she was going to spend the day resting up.

“As far as spreading rumors about my mental health, that’s very sensitive and something that shouldn’t be messed with,” she further informed. “But, I’m doing great, and physically I just need to rest. I love you guys — thank you.”

Kehlani reiterates her thoughts in the caption and reminds everyone to “speak only what you know,” considering that such rumors have the potential to cause a lot of damage. Such was the case in March 2016 after her frightening hospital visit from a reported attempted suicide. Speaking out a couple of months later, she was back on her feet and positively spreading awareness about others who may have struggled with the same thing.

But 2017 is off to a fresh start for the Oakland-bred singer, and we’re relieved to know that she’s OK despite reports claiming otherwise.

See the video that started it all and Kehlani’s explanation in the video below.