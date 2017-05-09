Nicki Minaj Made This Cancer Patient's Day With a Surprise FaceTime

And if you’re a college student looking for your tuition to be pai d, and more recently, a huge fan with a special wish, it’s a great day. Just ask Jacob Fields, who received a FaceTime call from the Queens-bred femcee right from his hospital bed.

It all began when Fields’s mother, Amanda Fields, put the word out that her 15-year-old son, who also battles with a Stage 4 cancer called Osteosarcoma, would be celebrating his 16th birthday and the glorious end of his chemotherapy.

“I want it to be over the top for him as he has been [through] so much,” she wrote in a message to Nicki reportedly via Facebook. “I would love for him to meet you, it would be the best!”

The Barbz fan squad promptly got the message over to Nicki by way of a Twitter page titled “Nicki Minaj Support,” and like the gem she is, the raptress responded asking for his parent’s contact information to reach out. Afterward, photos surfaced of an excited Fields holding an iPad with none other than his rap idol’s face on it.

“So I just got FaceTimed by the best rapper around,” one of the photos reads, presumably from his Snapchat account. A woman claiming to be Fields’s aunt also shared a video of him and Nicki’s exchange, showing the two happily conversing over the on-camera call.

Kudos per usual, Nicki, and many more blessings to you, Jacob!

See Nicki’s latest fan favor in the video below.