This Beyoncé Impersonator Will Make You Do a Double Take

A Beyoncé impersonator by the name of Riley Knoxx is currently making headlines for her latest performance inspired by her muse's legendary Grammy performance . As exemplified by the comments on her increasingly viral Instagram posts, so far she's being met with praise for nailing the superstar singer's likeness down to a tee. In fact, she may even have you doing a double take.

Impersonation, the act of pretending to be another person, can be a tricky thing. While copying the characteristics, behavior and appearance of a celebrity is an art in and of itself, not many have fully mastered it, especially when it comes to some of our most beloved musicians and entertainers.

Knoxx recently took to Instagram to show off an elaborate costume she made by hand, inspired by Queen Bey's 2017 iconic Grammys look, even incorporating a gorgeous golden headdress, and finishing off her impersonation with the final touch of a baby bump. Not only that, but she also figured out a way to perform out of a gravity-defying chair, true to form in regards to Beyoncé's celebrated performance at the Grammys earlier this year.

"It was so much fun being 'pregnant' on stage last night!" Knoxx captioned a selfie on Instagram.

Following reposting moments from her recent performance, she also explained exactly why she does what she does, with some members of the devoted #BeyHive criticizing her for "wanting to be" Beyoncé.

"I have been a Beyonce impersonator for over 14 years," Knoxx explained. "It's how I make my living it's my career and it's all for love. I am in no way trying to be her #beyhive. It's just a tribute trust me I love her just as much as you."

Regardless of how fans may feel about someone trying to impersonate a celebrity of Beyoncé's stature and influence, it's without a doubt that Knoxx is doing one heck of a good job.

Take a look at Riley Knoxx's tribute to Beyoncé in the posts below.