Burglary Suspect Arrested on 50 Cent's 18-Acre Estate

As reported , authorities have shared that they have arrested a suspected burglar at Fif's estate in Connecticut.

While 50 Cent is gearing up to debut his new late night variety talk show , 50 Central , on BET, it appears as though someone may have wanted to rain on the beloved rapper-turned-mogul's parade.

According to Farmington police, the suspect set off an entry alarm on Tuesday (May 9), which promptly alerted 50 Cent's private security. Following this, police responded, and when they arrived on the scene they were able to arrest the suspect in question, catching him on the entertainer's 18-acre estate.

Luckily, 50 wasn't home at the time of the alleged burglary attempt, and authorities were able to step in before any harm was done.

As reported, Elwin Joyce, 34, of Windsor, Connecticut, has been charged with burglary, trespassing and other crimes.

50 Cent has resided at the mansion since 2003, when he bought the luxury residence and its surrounding property from Mike Tyson for about $4M. It is currently on the market for just under $6 million.

More on this story as it develops.

Take a look at an exclusive sneak peak of 50 Cent's new show, 50 Central, in the clip above.