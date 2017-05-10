Chance the Rapper Opens Up About Losing His Aunt to Breast Cancer

Bennett, who was the emcee's aunt, was fighting breast cancer and passed away on Sunday (May 7). A couple days after receiving this tragic news, Chance decided to honor one of her wishes, sharing a video of her raising awareness for the disease she was battling on his social media.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chance the Rapper and his family, as they grieve the loss of their beloved family member Kimberly Bennett .

Taking to Twitter, the rapper shared with his fans his personal update and explained the context behind why he was posting the YouTube video.

"My Auntie Kim lost her battle with Breast Cancer early Sunday morning," Chance posted, along with a link to the video of his aunt sharing her personal story and experience combating the illness. "She was a warrior and wanted me to share this."

He also explained that the type of breast cancer his aunt was diagnosed with is one that doctors commonly misdiagnose due to the fact it doesn't come with the same symptoms that many women associate with breast cancer.

"Inflammatory Breast Cancer is commonly misdiagnosed and doesn’t come with the same symptoms," Chance added.

In the video, Bennett shared her story with the EraseIBC Foundation earlier this year, speaking honestly about her experience in hopes to help save lives and educate others on the lesser-known realities of inflammatory breast cancer.

Take a look at Chance the Rapper helping raise awareness and honor his Aunt Kim's life and mission in the posts below.