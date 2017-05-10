Here's Where the Ladies of the Original Destiny's Child Stand Today

The group, which is best known for being comprised of Beyoncé , Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams , previously also included LaTavia Roberson , LeToya Luckett and at one point Farrah Franklin . Following being plagued by internal conflict and some legal issues, Destiny's Child emerged into the spotlight as a trio in 2000. Almost two decades later, many can't help but still be curious if the original members are on friendly terms with one another despite parting ways in the industry.

When many fans think back on the beloved R&B group Destiny's Child today, they don't necessarily always include the original lineup in their nostalgic narrative.

During a recent interview appearance on Power 105.1's Breakfast Club, Luckett said that despite what naysayers may believe, she still speaks to her fellow group mates, and after all these years and everything they've all been through, it's nothing but love.

When asked by DJ Envy, one of the hosts of the morning show, if she still speaks with all of the members, Luckett promptly responded, nodding her head and saying, "Absolutely."

"People want to hate," Luckett explained. "People love drama, they feed off of it. I will honestly say the ladies of DC, we don't do that. We don't feed off that. We wish each other the best every time we see each other. It's a genuine moment of hugging and 'hey girl, hi kids, da da da' — it's not like that at all."

From there, the conversation shifted gears, with co-host Angela Yee asking if she'd entertain the idea of a Destiny's Child biopic, similar to BET's recent take on telling the story of New Edition.

"It would be interesting," the singer and actress said. "In order for me to feel OK with it, I think, the girls, we would have to do it. We would have to get together, come together, share our stories, decide what we want to talk about."

As the other hosts chime in, Luckett added, "It can't be somebody saying oh we're doing to... 'cause y'all don't know."

Take a look at LeToya Luckett's full sit-down on the Breakfast Club here and see the clip where she touches on Destiny's Child in the clip below.