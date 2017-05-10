Allow the Game to Explain Why He Bought Lonzo Ball's $495 Sneakers

Compton flag bearer the Game , on the other hand, has supportively taken to the steep price with his wallet and some choice words for the sneakerheads that he’s dubbed hypocritical for snubbing the UCLA player.

When rising basketball star Lonzo Ball introduced his pricey Big Baller Brand signature shoe wear at nearly $500, there were plenty of those who didn’t take kindly to such a gutsy move from a pre-NBA baller.

In an Instagram post, Game boasts his lavish $1,995 investment on a few pairs of the ZO2 sneakers that he purchased for his 13-year-old son and his friends. He explains that he, alone, projects his spending on Nike, Jordan and other lead-brand tennis shoes at about $1 million or more, and believes he owes the growing brands a fair chance, too. As for Ball’s critics, Game pens in the caption, they should do a double-take on the motivation behind their lucrative cash spending on established fashion brands as well.

“Funny how n**gas will go and buy Gucci flops for $300-$400 with no complaints, but then complain [and] b**ch when a kid [and] his family is making a name for themselves [and] trying to grow their own brand,” he states. “I also think about all these $500 duplicated Jordan n**gas out here going broke [and] dying over just trying to keep up with Jones’s.”

Passing a nod to the legacy of sports, business and shoe wear magnate Michael Jordan, Game continues explaining that Jordan has made a cash-killing off of rebranding and reselling his retro tennis shoes and overcharging parents for his elite youth sports camps.

“MJ is MJ, but today I chose to support [Lonzo and] his family.... f**k how anybody feel about it... keep making memes if that's all [your] broke hatin’ a** can do... maybe sometimes, people need to delete the meme app off they phone & start creating their own legacy instead of picking apart someone else's.”

The “All Eyez” rapper topped off the support for Ball by announcing that he’d be making 10 more purchases of the sneaker to gift 10 kids whose parents aren’t able to afford them — brought to us in part by his charitable Robin Hood Project effort.

