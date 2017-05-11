Here's What Beyoncé's Reportedly Been Having a Hard Time With...

However, amid a motion from the mega icon to trademark the name of her firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy Carter , it seems a company who has a vested interest in the moniker is taking on the challenge of halting the process anyway.

When it comes to the empire, legacy and impact of the Queen Bey, also known as Beyoncé , the bottom line is this: she’s unstoppable.

According to TMZ, the company Blue Ivy had operated three years before the birth of the first Carter heiress and is calling a freeze on the attempted trademark with legal documents.

Filing a blockage on Bey’s trademark, the company’s owner Veronica Morales claims that there’s existing proof from Jay Z verifying that the Carters are simply trying to stop other parties from profiting through any connection to the name, TMZ adds.

The Lemonade songstress’s intention to grab control of the Blue Ivy trademark was to develop products of her own, the opposing company alleges. Prior to this, TMZ reported that she had shot for the same trademark sans the “Carter” suffix and was interrupted by the same company. And though she has added her daughter’s full name to the current effort, the event planning firm still won’t budge in their dissent for Bey’s authority over the title.

Only the courts will be able to judge who walks away with the upper hand for this one.