Jay Z Just Signed a New $200 Million Deal

Now that he’s just clinched another one worth a colossal $200 million with Live Nation, the music magnate has raked in one of his biggest wins yet that will last a decade as well.

For as long as we’ve known the business-suited Shawn Carter, aside from his hip-hop legendary moniker Jay Z , he’s been closing major deals left, right and all up through the lucrative entertainment industry.

As reported by Variety, Jay scored the exclusive contract for a touring partnership with the global-dominating live-entertainment company.

Mr. Carter will grant access to the company for all producing and promotion of concert events for the next 10 years, as the contract respectively sustains a long-established relationship between him and Live Nation. Of the contract, he praised his collaboration with the worldwide famous company and their past successes touring with them.

“Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008,” Jay Z reportedly said in a statement. “Over nine years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences. Michael Rapino [president and CEO of Live Nation] is an industry visionary, and this renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

Tracing back to the Drake and Jay collaborative “Pound Cake/ Paris Morton Music 2” record, Drizzy even tossed a shout-out to the Live Nation helmer, who has apparently been a vital and most favorable factor in the success of many tour and concert experiences.

Returning the commendation to Jay, Rapino revealed that the decade-long deal will, in turn, bolster the expansion of Jay’s creative, business and musical efforts also. While we’re still tapping the clock waiting on another album from the Brooklyn-bred rap idol, the contract has events to cushion under Jay’s authority such as the annual Made in America music fest.

Per usual, big ups and even bigger congratulations to you, Jay!