Ludacris Hooked His Mother Up Big Time for Mother's Day

In honor of the celebratory occasion, the entertainer decided it would be a perfect time to show his mom some love. Partnering with Houzz, Inc. for an episode of My Houzz , the rapper secretly had his mother Roberta 's home renovated , further proving he's simply a genuine sweetheart.

The show, which is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher, showcases those who help to remodel the home of those close to them while also capturing the backstory and process along the way. Considering Luda has spoken highly of his mother throughout his storied career — most recently on the VH1 special Dear Mama — he was a perfect candidate to be featured on the heartwarming television program.



As revealed during the episode, the Atlanta home in question was the home Luda bought when he first found commercial success as a rapper.

"To me, home is where the heart is," Ludacris says at the beginning of the episode. "It just means love. When you come into a home, you should feel that energy, you should feel that emotion, you should feel love."

Throughout the episode, the rapper-turned-actor gives a tour of the house, showcasing how his first home still had traces of his living there (such as the logo of his record company painted on the office's wall) and how he wanted to do these renovations in order to help the home feel as though it's his mother's and reflect her ever-evolving style.

Needless to say, this gesture Ludacris arranged to express his gratitude for his mother is truly amazing. Take a look at Ludacris's epic surprise for his mom Roberta in the clip below.