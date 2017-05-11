Of Course 50 Cent Got a Kick Out of the #BowWowChallenge

While Fif has an impeccable sense of humor, he also knows a good opportunity to make others laugh when he sees it. Naturally, when the #BowWowChallenge became viral , the future 50 Central host had to chime in.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper-turned-entertainer reposted one of the viral memes inspired by Bow Wow's recent social media mishap where he falsely represented his wealth by way of claiming he was traveling via a private jet when he was, in fact, not.

The meme in question features closeups of a shiny Range Rover being washed, with the angle making it appear as though it is a full-size vehicle at the car wash. The next image, however, exposes the truth that the luxury car was just a toy.

50 captioned the image, hilariously adding his take on the trending internet challenge, writing, "BOW WOW challenge, my new Range Rover is [fire emoji]. What yal doing, I'm bout to pull up. LOL"

Especially considering Fif has been in the spotlight for having some financial woes of his own, this level of petty must be extremely self-satisfying now that the attention is on someone else's bank account this time around.

Take a look at 50 Cent having fun with Bow Wow's recent social media misfortune in the clip below.