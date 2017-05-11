Premiere: Sir the Baptist Has a Harmonious Mouthful of the South in ‘Southern Belle’

With hip-hop, reggae and pop music on high demand, it’s about time we’ve gotten some fresh R&B talent. The good news is that the time is now with the holy vocals and glorious sounds of Sir the Baptist. And the even better news is that he’s bringing it to us on his new, sweet-rhythmed love ode with a dose of southern flavor, “Southern Belle.”

The Chicago native delivers a piano-laden cadence pulsed with rhythmic claps for the perfect South Side love anthem. As one of R&B’s freshest talents, Sir is strongly versatile, showcasing skill with his vocal range and sound. The track, which he describes as a narrative for the industry entertainer who takes his love pick from the South, is also backed by the vocals of gospel songstress and former Destiny’s Child Michelle Williams. While Sir shares with BET.com that he handled the production and pen duties on the single, the symphonic balance of “Southern Belle” is undeniably sweet to the ear and soft to the soul.

The track also serves us a taste of what’s to come from his debut undertaking, Saint or Sinner. Slated for release on Friday (May 12), Sir will set 14 tracks free with star-stricken assists from other ladies of R&B such as Keke Wyatt and Brandy. Packed with captivating and timely tracks, Saint or Sinner will show the dichotomy of the good and the bad through his addresses to the streets, American society and lifestyles. Thereafter, expect to see him crooning through major cities like New York, L.A. and Chicago and internationally in Paris and London for his first-ever tour undertaking, The Revival World Tour.

Listen to Sir the Baptist’s latest love sermon “Southern Belle” below.