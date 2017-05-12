This Sign Language Interpreter Stole the Show at a Snoop Dogg Concert

Last Saturday (May 6) was no exception this with, with the rapper putting on for the city of New Orleans during the 2017 Jazz Fest. However, despite the rapper crushing his performance, as pointed out by the internet at large, it turns out he's got some fierce competition for the spotlight.

For those who have experienced a Snoop Dogg concert in person and can testify, it doesn't come as a surprise that the West Coast emcee puts on an incredible and memorable live show.

During his performance, Snoop was joined by a professional sign language interpreter who helped some of the beloved rapper's hearing-impaired fans enjoy the show.

As Holly Maniatty executed her job with enthusiasm and signed along to Snoop's lyrics as fast as he spat them, it quickly became clear that she was not messing around, dancing along and getting the crowd riled up in the process.

A video clip of the show and more specifically Maniatty's work has since gone viral, amassing over 18 million views on the clip shared by the Good Life Radio Show.

As it turns out, this isn't the first rap concert Maniatty has worked, also garnering attention for her skills and being caught on video working at a 2015 Public Enemy concert and a Wu-Tang show in 2013.

The sign language interpreter has previously shared that she spends almost 50-80 hours studying the music and lyrics prior to a performance she works.

“In order to make the interpretations as authentic as possible so the deaf patron is getting as close to the same experience as the hearing people are getting, I’m using signs that are, you know, indigenous to where that person, you know, grew up, or where they’re from or where they’re living currently,” she said during a radio interview in 2013. "It’s a little overwhelming because I don’t think of myself as in front of people. I guess I am in front of a lot of people but I’m always so absorbed in doing a good job — it’s just about the deaf patrons who are there.”

Take a look at how Holly Maniatty is winning over the hearts of many hip-hop fans in the viral video below.