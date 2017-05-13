Chance the Rapper and His Baby Girl Take on the #BowWowChallenge

Earlier this week, the viral trend first starting dominating social media when Bow Wow was caught fake flexing on Instagram. After claiming he was flying by private jet, he was promptly caught red-handed flying commercially. Naturally, the embarrassing moment quickly inspired a wildfire of memes highlighting misrepresented signifiers of wealth.

It might be time to call off the #BowWowChallenge , considering the fact that Chance the Rapper and his daughter, Kensli , may have just won the game once and for all.

Taking to Instagram, Chance brought his 1-year-old into the frame and records himself talking to her while they get ready to take off on what is actually a private jet.

In the video clip, Chance can be heard saying to his baby girl, "Saaayyy Bow Wow Challenge."

Considering Chance owns a private jet, the irony here is just pure gold. The adorable clip of him spending time with his baby girl also features him singing to Kensli while they prepare to take flight.

Given that Bow Wow is a proud father himself, perhaps even he would appreciate this one as much as we do.

Take a look at Chance the Rapper's hilarious take on the #BowWowChallenge in the clip below and revisit our favorite memes the challenge birthed here.