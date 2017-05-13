Chance the Rapper and His Baby Girl Take on the #BowWowChallenge

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
It might be time to call off the #BowWowChallenge, considering the fact that Chance the Rapper and his daughter, Kensli, may have just won the game once and for all.
Earlier this week, the viral trend first starting dominating social media when Bow Wow was caught fake flexing on Instagram. After claiming he was flying by private jet, he was promptly caught red-handed flying commercially. Naturally, the embarrassing moment quickly inspired a wildfire of memes highlighting misrepresented signifiers of wealth.
Taking to Instagram, Chance brought his 1-year-old into the frame and records himself talking to her while they get ready to take off on what is actually a private jet.
In the video clip, Chance can be heard saying to his baby girl, "Saaayyy Bow Wow Challenge."
Considering Chance owns a private jet, the irony here is just pure gold. The adorable clip of him spending time with his baby girl also features him singing to Kensli while they prepare to take flight.
Given that Bow Wow is a proud father himself, perhaps even he would appreciate this one as much as we do.
Take a look at Chance the Rapper's hilarious take on the #BowWowChallenge in the clip below and revisit our favorite memes the challenge birthed here.
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
The Notorious B.I.G. changed the face of not only New York hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Now, twenty years since we lost him, let's take a look at all of Big's connections by way of Six Degrees of Separation.
COMMENTS