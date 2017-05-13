Possible Good News for Kodak Black

Kodak Black's one-year jail sentencing for violating his house arrest is now a thing of the past, and now that the dust has cleared, his fans are curious as to how things are looking for their fave. The rapper's new attorney, Bradford Coden, released a statement detailing his client's progress and it seems as things are looking up.

Brett Clarkson of The Sun Sentinel posted Cohen's email statement to Twitter after reaching out to him about Kodak's current legal progress. Cohen is currently the rapper's newly appointed lawyer as he recently let go of his two others, Gary Kollin and Allan Stephen Zamren. In the statement, Cohen highlighted that the "Skrt" rapper is enrolled in a life skills course which he is trying to complete within the next 30 days.

Some of you have been asking for a @KodakBlack1k update. I asked his lawyer Bradford Cohen (@acriminallawyer). Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/kVkLtOtOM2 — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) May 13, 2017

Kodak is currently serving time at the Joseph V. Conte Facility, and despite his current sentence, he may be released in about a month if he completes the course. The rapper, who has been behind bars since February, may luck out with a reduced sentence of 180 days instead of 364 if he does as his attorney highlighted. Get the latest on Kodak Black in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice