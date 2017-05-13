Nicki Minaj Came Through on Her Promise to Pay Off Some of Her Fans Student Loans

After starting a contest to award a lucky fan with the opportunity to join her at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, a fan optimistically suggested that she pay off their student loans instead. Much to the surprise of #TheBarbz, Minaj not only entertained the idea, but promised to reward a select handful of her fans for their hard work academically . Roughly a week later, the Pinkprint rapper has since made nice on her incredible promise.

Last weekend, Nicki Minaj gave fans yet another reason to follow her on Twitter , responding to tweets at random and surprising a select handful with her generosity.

As Minaj's social media experiment began to take off at rapid speeds, she eventually stopped responding to the requests of her fans, with those selected in awe of what just happened.

Taking to Instagram this Friday (May 12), the rapper shared an update confirming that she followed through on her word and has since officially helped pay off some of the loans of her fans.

So far at least eight lucky students have received some of Minaj's hard-earned cash, with the rapper promising that her efforts to help her fans' dreams come true aren't ending there.

While checking in on Instagram, she also shared that she will be launching her "official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON!"

Absolutely amazing. Can we get a #Minaj2020 hashtag trending to get this woman into office? Oh, the possibilities...

Take a look at Nicki Minaj confirming receipt that she paid off some of her fans outstanding bills to encourage them to do well in school in the incredible posts below.