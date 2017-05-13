Remy Ma Takes One Final Jab at Nicki Minaj

If you thought talks of Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj 's hip hop beef had subsided, think again, as the "All the Way Up" raptress has taken one more dig at her nemesis during an appearance on morning talk show The Real .

After receiving major attention for her scathing diss track "Shether," targeting Minaj, a few months ago, Remy is officially declaring that the war is over between the two ladies, but she made sure to throw in a final jab while she was at it.

"The dust has settled," she said. "Some people don't get that the dust has settled, but I can understand it's kind of hard to see the dust is settling when you're in the grave under the dirt."

After adding that she's "new and improved" and is no longer the femcee who would keep the feud going, she gave one final tidbit.

"I say all the time that I'm petty," she said. "But there's a thin line between petty and pathetic. You have to stop at some point."

Take a look at the segment, below: