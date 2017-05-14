The Game Confirms Kendrick Lamar Will Appear on His Final Album

Last night (May 13), Game took to Instagram to confirm that his fellow Compton peer and former collaborator will, in fact, have an appearance on what The Game is still insisting will be his last studio album , titled, Westside Story .

From the looks of it, The Game and Kendrick Lamar had quite the productive (and lit) Saturday evening.

Game also previously shared that Lamar's new album, DAMN., has served as inspiration and motivation for him to get his own creative wheels in motion and hit the studio to begin recording.

Taking to Instagram, Game shared a photo of him and Lamar fueling up prior to heading to the studio together.

"Excuse my eyes... I'm high as giraffe p***y," the Compton veteran captioned the photo. "#SaturdayNightLive Vibin' wit my n***a @kendricklamar on this #WestSideStory s**t... to the studio to start my last album."

He then added a collection of hashtags, including one celebrating both his and Kung Fu Kenny's Compton roots, adding, #ComptonStillUndefeated.

While it appears as though the Game still has a lot of work to do, he did share last month that the album will be "coming soon."

Take a look at The Game confirming he and Kendrick Lamar are working together again in the post below.