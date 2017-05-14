Travis Scott Reportedly Arrested for Inciting a Riot During Live Performance

According to TMZ , the rapper was apprehended by authorities immediately after the live performance, allegedly charging with him inciting a riot, endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct.

Travis Scott reportedly was arrested last night, Saturday, May 13, during his concert in Rogers, Arkansas.

As reported, Scott was released without bail around 11:30 pm last night. He also will have to return to the state for a court date.

Back in 2015, Scott was arrested for a similar offense, after encouraging fans to jump over security barricades during his performance at Chicago's annual Lollapalooza festival. He was hit with a disorderly charge as a result of his actions on stage.

At the time of this report, Scott nor a representative has issued a statement regarding the reports of his recent arrest.

The rapper did, however, take to Instagram to show his mom some love for Mother's Day.

Take a look at some footage of Travis Scott's riled up crowd in the clip below.