Travis Scott Reportedly Arrested for Inciting a Riot During Live Performance

Travis Scott reportedly was arrested last night, Saturday, May 13, during his concert in Rogers, Arkansas.
According to TMZ, the rapper was apprehended by authorities immediately after the live performance, allegedly charging with him inciting a riot, endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct.
As reported, Scott was released without bail around 11:30 pm last night. He also will have to return to the state for a court date.
Back in 2015, Scott was arrested for a similar offense, after encouraging fans to jump over security barricades during his performance at Chicago's annual Lollapalooza festival. He was hit with a disorderly charge as a result of his actions on stage.
At the time of this report, Scott nor a representative has issued a statement regarding the reports of his recent arrest.
The rapper did, however, take to Instagram to show his mom some love for Mother's Day.
Take a look at some footage of Travis Scott's riled up crowd in the clip below.
