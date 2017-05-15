The BET Awards Nominees Are In

Now that the official nominees are in, that anticipation has just spiked — but the competition just stiffened, too.

With a golden year in music for 2016 and an even brighter takeoff this year, the excitement and anticipation for the 2017 BET Awards is nothing short of intense.

Music’s most talented class acts, such as Chance the Rapper and Bruno Mars, are among top categories like Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, while classic artists such as Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Rihanna top the nominees for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Migos, the Culture-defending rap trio, also makes a rightful appearance for Best Group. As if their smash “Bad and Boujee” hit didn't earn them enough acclaim, the single has also granted Quavo, Takeoff and Offset a Best Collaboration and Best Video nod.

The reign of Queen Bey has also dominated this year’s nominees, as the Lemonade songstress receives five more nods with Video of the Year, another seat for Album of the Year and two Best Collaboration noms with Kendrick Lamar for “Freedom” as well as DJ Khaled and husband Jay Z for “Shining.” BET has also shared the praise for Bey’s behind-the-scenes talents with her Video Director of the Year nomination for “Sorry” with Kahlil Joseph.

J. Cole also joins Bey on the Album of the Year list with 4 Your Eyez Only and sits with Kendrick Lamar for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. New York also boasts its comeback with new faces like Cardi B and Young M.A, while 21 Savage keeps ATL on the map with a Best New Artist nod as well.

Without further ado, we proudly announce this year’s glowingly gifted music nominee roster for the BET Awards.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

KEHLANI

MARY J. BLIGE

RIHANNA

SOLANGE

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BRUNO MARS

CHRIS BROWN

THE WEEKND

TREY SONGZ

USHER

Best Group

2 CHAINZ AND LIL WAYNE

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST

FAT JOE AND REMY MA

MIGOS

RAE SREMMURD

Best Collaboration

BEYONCÉ FEATURING KENDRICK LAMAR — "FREEDOM"

CHANCE THE RAPPER FEATURING 2 CHAINZ AND LIL WAYNE — "NO PROBLEM"

CHRIS BROWN FEATURING GUCCI MANE AND USHER — "PARTY"

DJ KHALED FEATURING BEYONCÉ AND JAY Z — "SHINING"

MIGOS FEATURING LIL UZI VERT — "BAD AND BOUJEE"

RAE SREMMURD FEATURING GUCCI MANE — "BLACK BEATLES"

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

BIG SEAN

CHANCE THE RAPPER

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

KENDRICK LAMAR

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

CARDI B

MISSY ELLIOTT

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

YOUNG M.A

Video of the Year

BEYONCÉ — "SORRY"

BIG SEAN — "BOUNCE BACK"

BRUNO MARS — "24K MAGIC"

MIGOS FEATURING LIL UZI VERT — "BAD AND BOUJEE"

SOLANGE — "CRANES IN THE SKY"

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM – KEHLANI, "CRZY"

BRUNO MARS AND JONATHAN LIA – BRUNO MARS, "THAT’S WHAT I LIKE"

DIRECTOR X – ZAYN MALIK, “LIKE I WOULD”

HYPE WILLIAMS – TYGA, “GUCCI SNAKES” FEATURING DESIIGNER

KAHLIL JOSEPH AND BEYONCÉ KNOWLES-CARTER – BEYONCÉ, “SORRY”

Best New Artist

21 SAVAGE

CARDI B

CHANCE THE RAPPER

KHALID

YOUNG M.A.

Album of the Year

24K MAGIC — BRUNO MARS

4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY — J. COLE

A SEAT AT THE TABLE — SOLANGE

COLORING BOOK — CHANCE THE RAPPER

LEMONADE — BEYONCÉ

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CECE WINANS – "NEVER HAVE TO BE ALONE"

FANTASIA FEATURING TYE TRIBBETT – "I MADE IT"

KIRK FRANKLIN FEATURING SARAH REEVES, TASHA COBBS AND TAMELA MANN – "MY WORLD NEEDS YOU"

LECRAE – "CAN’T STOP ME NOW (DESTINATION)"

TAMELA MANN – "GOD PROVIDES"