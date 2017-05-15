The BET Awards Nominees Are In

I Talked To
With a golden year in music for 2016 and an even brighter takeoff this year, the excitement and anticipation for the 2017 BET Awards is nothing short of intense.
Now that the official nominees are in, that anticipation has just spiked — but the competition just stiffened, too.
Music’s most talented class acts, such as Chance the Rapper and Bruno Mars, are among top categories like Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, while classic artists such as Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Rihanna top the nominees for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Migos, the Culture-defending rap trio, also makes a rightful appearance for Best Group. As if their smash “Bad and Boujee” hit didn't earn them enough acclaim, the single has also granted Quavo, Takeoff and Offset a Best Collaboration and Best Video nod.
The reign of Queen Bey has also dominated this year’s nominees, as the Lemonade songstress receives five more nods with Video of the Year, another seat for Album of the Year and two Best Collaboration noms with Kendrick Lamar for “Freedom” as well as DJ Khaled and husband Jay Z for “Shining.” BET has also shared the praise for Bey’s behind-the-scenes talents with her Video Director of the Year nomination for “Sorry” with Kahlil Joseph.
J. Cole also joins Bey on the Album of the Year list with 4 Your Eyez Only and sits with Kendrick Lamar for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. New York also boasts its comeback with new faces like Cardi B and Young M.A, while 21 Savage keeps ATL on the map with a Best New Artist nod as well.
Without further ado, we proudly announce this year’s glowingly gifted music nominee roster for the BET Awards.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
BEYONCÉ
KEHLANI
MARY J. BLIGE
RIHANNA
SOLANGE
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BRUNO MARS
CHRIS BROWN
THE WEEKND
TREY SONGZ
USHER
Best Group
2 CHAINZ AND LIL WAYNE
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST
FAT JOE AND REMY MA
MIGOS
RAE SREMMURD
Best Collaboration
BEYONCÉ FEATURING KENDRICK LAMAR — "FREEDOM"
CHANCE THE RAPPER FEATURING 2 CHAINZ AND LIL WAYNE — "NO PROBLEM"
CHRIS BROWN FEATURING GUCCI MANE AND USHER — "PARTY"
DJ KHALED FEATURING BEYONCÉ AND JAY Z — "SHINING"
MIGOS FEATURING LIL UZI VERT — "BAD AND BOUJEE"
RAE SREMMURD FEATURING GUCCI MANE — "BLACK BEATLES"
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
BIG SEAN
CHANCE THE RAPPER
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
KENDRICK LAMAR
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
CARDI B
MISSY ELLIOTT
NICKI MINAJ
REMY MA
YOUNG M.A
Video of the Year
BEYONCÉ — "SORRY"
BIG SEAN — "BOUNCE BACK"
BRUNO MARS — "24K MAGIC"
MIGOS FEATURING LIL UZI VERT — "BAD AND BOUJEE"
SOLANGE — "CRANES IN THE SKY"
Video Director of the Year
BENNY BOOM – KEHLANI, "CRZY"
BRUNO MARS AND JONATHAN LIA – BRUNO MARS, "THAT’S WHAT I LIKE"
DIRECTOR X – ZAYN MALIK, “LIKE I WOULD”
HYPE WILLIAMS – TYGA, “GUCCI SNAKES” FEATURING DESIIGNER
KAHLIL JOSEPH AND BEYONCÉ KNOWLES-CARTER – BEYONCÉ, “SORRY”
Best New Artist
21 SAVAGE
CARDI B
CHANCE THE RAPPER
KHALID
YOUNG M.A.
Album of the Year
24K MAGIC — BRUNO MARS
4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY — J. COLE
A SEAT AT THE TABLE — SOLANGE
COLORING BOOK — CHANCE THE RAPPER
LEMONADE — BEYONCÉ
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
CECE WINANS – "NEVER HAVE TO BE ALONE"
FANTASIA FEATURING TYE TRIBBETT – "I MADE IT"
KIRK FRANKLIN FEATURING SARAH REEVES, TASHA COBBS AND TAMELA MANN – "MY WORLD NEEDS YOU"
LECRAE – "CAN’T STOP ME NOW (DESTINATION)"
TAMELA MANN – "GOD PROVIDES"
