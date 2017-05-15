Travis Scott's Recent Mugshot Is Your Next #Mood Photo...

Although the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight rapper is renowned for his live show, such a title doesn't come without its own fair share of trouble. Over the weekend, he was arrested for several charges , including inciting a riot, during his concert in Arkansas.

Travis Scott has been consistently building a reputation for hosting some of the wildest nights in hip-hop's recent memory, with the last several years especially a testament to the fact that he puts on quite the high-energy performance.

As reported, Scott was cuffed as soon as he left the stage, with several people in attendance getting injured after the rapper allegedly encouraged they rush closer to the stage.

While such an offense is not his first, with the rapper getting hit with a similar charge of disorderly conduct during his set at 2015's Lollapalooza festival, it's clear he isn't amused by this type of "crime." Just look no further than his recently leaked mugshot, courtesy of TMZ.

In Scott's latest booking photo, he looks beyond unamused and frankly a bit annoyed by the entire situation.

Naturally, such a photo is perfect for us all to repost and hashtag #mood on those days where we simply aren't feeling it. And trust, we all have those days.

Hopefully the rapper's latest arrest won't affect the energy he puts into his shows, but that somehow his concerts will be a little safer to attend in the future.

Take a look at Travis Scott's candid mugshot below.