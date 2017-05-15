Waka Flocka Is Not Feeling This Meme About Lil Uzi Vert

But as a devout Marilyn Manson fan and rock music enthusiast, the 22-year-old’s hard metal exterior hasn’t been so readily accepted by all, and Atlanta’s Brick Squad rapper Waka Flocka has a problem with that.

Philly’s rap rock star Lil Uzi Vert has made quite a name and image for himself in hip-hop.

In the now-deleted post, Waka shamed a meme with a peculiarly dressed Uzi and a modestly clad Nas. Above the flick of pink-haired Uzi wearing a bleach-spotted, pink-striped top, words read “Your Hip Hop.” Above Nas’s photo, where the Queens-bred rap legend is donned in wire-framed glasses and a modern button-up shirt, the opposing caption reads, “My Hip Hop.”

Flocka finds distaste in the meme’s shade toward the “XO TOUR Llif3” rapper, and reminds everyone that Uzi is, indeed, a rock star anyway.

“This post ain’t bool,” he wrote in the caption. “[Lil Uzi Vert] is rock, not hip-hop! This generation has [Logic, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Kendrick Lamar] etc. Let my era be great!”

The Philly native has offered his quirky sound to the likes of his celebrated rap peers like Migos and even teamed up with Atlanta’s legendary trap pioneer Gucci Mane. By the way, the Big Homie Flock mentions, if you’re a rocker like little Uzi, you’ve long had his support. Flock adds that he’s only taking up for hip-hop, and everyone else needs to let the young music generation shine.

