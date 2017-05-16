Are Travis Scott and Quavo About to Pull a Beyoncé?

As we've seen with past unpredictable releases, such as Bey's Lemonade or Rihanna 's ANTI , a key ingredient behind ensuring the success of the semi-risky move is making sure that the artist in question has an eager fan base watching their every move. With the steadily growing buzz Travis Scott has been garnering in recent months, it's safe to say the odds may be in his favor to release his new music when fans are least expecting it.

The act of pulling off a surprise album release is an artform all its own. Just ask Beyoncé .

During a recent interview with GQ, the 25-year-old rapper spoke about his highly anticipated collaboration with Quavo (of Migos fame), hinting that their project will arrive sooner as opposed to later.

"The Quavo album is coming soon," Scott said, keeping his response as brief as possible. "I'm dropping new music soon. You know how I do it though: I like surprises."

Scott has spoken on his work with Quavo in the past, revealing to Complex that he just "knows" the song is "gonna be a smash."

He also has previewed two of the songs in the past during an April appearance on Zane Lowe's Beat 1 Radio, further building anticipation.

While Scott may remain tight-lipped when it comes to his forthcoming project with Quavo, he has put his music where his mouth is, releasing three new tracks on SoundCloud to tide over his fans in the meantime.

Check 'em out below and be sure to keep an eye on what Travis Scott and Quavo are up to, especially because all signs are pointing to them "pulling a Beyoncé" sometime very soon.