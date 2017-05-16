Blac Youngsta Reportedly Arrested in Connection to Young Dolph Shooting

As reported earlier this year, someone opened fire on the rapper's SUV with more than 100 shots being fired at the vehicle, which just so happened to be bulletproof. Thankfully no one was harmed in the violent outburst, but as it turns out, Young Dolph's instinct regarding who was behind the attempted murder was spot on.

Back in February, Young Dolph found himself targeted in a shooting that went down in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As reported, fellow Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta has today (May 16) been arrested on charges relating to the incident.

According to TMZ, Youngsta and two other men reportedly surrendered to police after warrants were officially issued for their arrests.

As confirmed by XXL, Blac Youngsta was charged with six counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and one count of felony conspiracy.

Blac Youngsta is set to appear for a court hearing on Wednesday (May 17).

More on this story as it develops.