There's a Lot Going on in Desiigner's 'Breakfast Club' Interview...

During a recent appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club , Desiigner was as animated and hyped as ever, all while the hosts do their best to get him to slow down enough to answer their questions fully. In a way, it's exactly what one would expect from a formal sit-down with the Brooklyn emcee.

Desiigner currently is amid his first-ever headlining tour, Outlet , and somehow, after already performing in over 25 cities, he still has energy to spare.

The 20-year-old rapper immediately started talking about how once his breakout single "Panda" took off, he found himself in a bidding war between 11 labels all looking to sign him. He shares that once Kanye West got him on the line, it wasn't even a question.

From there, the conversation quickly shifts towards his sound changing and if he cares about being compared to Future. (Spoiler alert, he doesn't.)

Charlamagne Tha God also brings up the fact that Desiigner recently tweeted (and deleted) harshly, saying, "F**k NY RADIO," with four middle fingers emojis, asking him why.

"Because I want more play," Desiigner said, defending his stance. "And that's it."

The hosts point out several times that this interview is his first time stopping by their station, as well as pointed out that they supported the track "Panda" quite regularly when it first was on rotation. Desiigner explains that his distance from making radio appearances had to do with his busy schedule and that it "wasn't [his] fault."

DJ Envy also points out that he feels as though Desiigner's new music wasn't being felt as much by New York DJs compared to "Panda," and that could explain why Desiigner felt a certain type of way about it.

"It was just on some, like, it probably was a b***h moment," Desiigner added, referring to his tweet bashing NY radio.

"The way I came in the game was so devastating," Desiigner explained, touching on how his first record took off so quickly and again, exposing his inexperience with the music industry factoring in his age. "I didn't know I had to actually be in front of ya'll face."

The interview also touches on Desiigner's September 2016 arrest, why his sound has changed since "Panda" and why he believes he is a "harmony god." There's a lot going on in this one, and true to form, Desiigner stays as quirky and excited as ever.

Check out Desiigner's first-ever sit-down with The Breakfast Club in full below.