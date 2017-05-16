Tyrese Has Some Shade for Lil Uzi Vert...

Ask the old school’s heartthrob R&B voice Tyrese about the millennial rap era, however, and he just can’t “IDentify.”

The old school hip-hop versus new school hip-hop debate may never come to an end. With unorthodox artistry and sound like that of Lil Uzi Vert emerging, there’s become even more of a division, despite those who have vouched in favor of his bizarre rock star persona.

The photo of an eccentrically garbed Uzi making its rounds on the internet landed on a now-deleted post from Tyrese via Instagram. Sharing his conflicting thoughts, which correlated perfectly with mention of his new IDentity Theft project, the 38-year-old also snubbed the current hip-hop times.

“I can’t ‘IDentify’ with today’s hip-hop,” he wrote in the caption. “We’re gonna shock the game [with] this #IDentityTheftAlbum fully [executive-produced] by legend aka [Seige Monstracity].”

Big and silver screen actor Cory Hardrict also showed up for a cosign on the post, adding a “WTF is this” in the comments. Tyrese, who happens to be known for his controversial sentiments, joins an overwhelming majority of the internet who were just as thrown off from Uzi’s wacky fashion choice as well.

We’re sure Uzi’s rock fans would beg to differ, though.

Check out his latest two cents on today’s hip-hop scene in the post below.