Apparently Bow Wow Loves Being Made Fun Of...

While most would be embarrassed if they, like Bow Wow, got caught fake flexing on Instagram (even though, arguably, we all have done it to some degree), the rapper-turned-entertainer has officially stated that he in fact enjoys when people make fun of him.

Bow Wow has found himself at the center of the latest trending internet challenge and much to everyone or no one's surprise, he's cool with it.

After the #BowWowChallenge took off at a viral rate, a handful of celebrities also got involved, including the likes of Chance the Rapper and 50 Cent.

While it's all fun and games, Bow Wow would like to remind everyone that, at the end of the day, being made fun of doesn't bother him because of what he has accomplished in a short time.



After all, he did sell out Madison Square Garden three times before turning 16, as well as a laundry list of other impressive accomplishments.

"I love it 'cause I created it," Bow Wow recently shared with Page Six when asked how he feels when he saw disrespect being put on his name. "You can't be in this game and be sensitive."

Say what you wish but Bow Wow definitely has a point there.