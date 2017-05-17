A$AP Rocky's L.A. Home Reportedly Robbed of More Than $1 Million

Harlem’s fashion-killing rap VIP A$AP Rocky unfortunately fell victim to a home robbery on Tuesday night (May 16), and the armed suspects were not playing fair, according to TMZ .

The L.A. crib was reportedly looted around 11:30 p.m., where TMZ says that a woman, who is related to Rocky, answered the door to three males. Holding a gun to her as they forced her around the house, the home invaders snatched valuables, including jewelry, totaled to around $1.5 million, TMZ reports. A safe, of which the contents haven’t yet been revealed, was also taken, but the men left it on the sidewalk before fleeing the scene in their vehicle.

Thankfully, the woman suffered no injuries and is OK despite the A$AP Mob leader being absent at the time of the robbery. TMZ adds, however, that the attack may have been premeditated, not just a random celebrity home burglary.

We’re happy to know that no one was harmed. Hopefully law enforcement is able to catch up with the perpetrators amid the investigation.