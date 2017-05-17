Jay Z and Beyoncé Are Officially Worth Over a Billion Dollars

While Hov's recent $200M deal with Live Nation had fans wondering aloud if he'd be hip-hop's first billionaire, it turns out that, thanks to Queen Bey herself, the couple has already reached that beyond impressive financial milestone.

Beyoncé and Jay Z have climbed mountains both separately and together for the past two decades, and as a result, are now sitting comfortably atop their hard-earned golden thrones.

As reported, Beyoncé and Jay Z are officially worth one billion dollars. Mama, we've made it.

Per Forbes, the beloved singer has a personal net worth of $350 million, with her husband hitting the $810M mark. Together, the couple have a combined net worth of $1.16 billion, a number that is only going to increase over time, particularly factoring in Jay Z's recent business dealings.

In addition to the Carter family reaching the $1B mark, their philanthropy is still atop their priority list, with Jay Z recently teaming up with eBay for a charitable cause and Beyoncé being named 2016's most charitable celebrity.

Their generosity, combined with their incredible contributions to an industry that they have devoted their creative lives to, is part of why it is nearly impossible to hate on 'em. After all, what is real cannot be threatened.

Congrats to one of our favorite power couples on all of this winning!