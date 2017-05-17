Kendrick Lamar Pays Chris Brown Fans a Surprise Visit

To top it off, during his Anaheim appearance, he surprised fans with a major comeback, though: Kendrick Lamar.

Chris Brown is still turning up on his summer-initiating ‘The Party Tour’ despite a minor setback on the guest star roster.

In a clip captured from a fan’s view, Kendrick emerges from inside of the stage to perform his radio-breaking, chart-smashing single “HUMBLE.” The excitement and energy boost from fans was so electrifying that it nearly bursts through the screen, as Breezy handled the dance move cosigns for K-Dot while he spit bars over the track.

The Compton rap prophet, who is preparing for his highly anticipated "The DAMN. Tour" in celebration of his fourth studio victory, has been scooping up some industry mainstays of his own lately. YG, who will replace Travis Scott at later dates, and Big Baby D.R.A.M. will be up next to share the stage with K-Dot. Humbly enough, he’s also added 15 new pit stops for fans as he journeys to all four corners of the U.S. on the tour.

And who knows? Maybe Breezy might return the surprise favor for Kendrick’s fans, too.

*wink wink*

See Kendrick humble Chris Brown’s stage in the best way yet below.