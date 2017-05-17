Lil Uzi Vert Responds to the Internet Clowning His Shirt

Uzi will have you know one thing, however: being a rock star comes at a steep price and so does the appearance of one.

It has been days since Philly’s self-proclaimed rap rocker Lil Uzi Vert became the laughing stock of the internet for his wild sense of fashion, but the shade and some of the support is still fresh off the social media press.

In a fan-captured video, the “Money Longer” rapper is seen in a car leaving a swarm of fans while poking his head out of the backseat. The fan recording the clip handed her support to the smiling 22-year-old, complimenting that she “thought his shirt was cute.”

“I paid $2,400 for that shirt!” he informed in his response.

While an exuberantly priced piece of clothing isn’t out of the ordinary for any rapper nowadays, the style of the bleach-spotted, ripped scoop neck top was. In the photo, Uzi is posed with a spiked collar choker and pink Goyard bag, an accessory that we’re sure also cost him a pretty penny. He still hasn’t revealed what occasion called for the wacky closet pick, but at least we know it didn’t come cheap.

Take that, old school.

Allow him to quote the price on his wacky fashion choice in the video below.