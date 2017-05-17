Remy Ma Has One More Request for Nicki Minaj...

Both ladies are up for the category of Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and fans are already biting their nails and taking to Twitter to get in those early predictions regarding who will take home this year's highly coveted award. With their once-fleeting beef now back in the spotlight and as fresh as ever, Remy Ma has decided to speak on the Pinkprint rapper one more time.

With the countdown to this year's BET Awards officially in swing, all eyes are on Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj .

While the two rappers' highly publicized feud has taken on several forms over the years and is at its most fiery in recent memory, the Bronx rapper has shared that though she has moved on, she still has one more request for Minaj.

During an interview on The Cruz Show, Remy spoke about how Minaj previously claimed in her song "No Frauds" that she has photos to prove that Remy got plastic surgery at one point in her career.

"I'm still waiting for before-and-after pictures," Remy stated. "This is all me. Every last bit of it."

She then takes it a step further, adding, "But if it wasn’t, then I would say that. It becomes a problem when you’re fronting and you’re acting like it’s not."

Her conversation with Power 106 also touched on the accusation that she uses a ghostwriter, another diss that Remy is not here to entertain.

"Call anybody I do songs with," Remy said. "Call Swizz [Beatz]. You can go back. Ask [Fat] Joe. Or ask people that’s not close to me. I just did a a record with A$AP Ferg. Sat right there, wrote my verse right there. I’ve never had anyone ever question my pen."

Take a look at Remy Ma's latest interview in full below.