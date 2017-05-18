Are Brooklyn Gentrifiers Looking to Have This Mural of Biggie Removed?

But according to Facebook user Jason Alexander, there’s possibly a few “newcomers” to the historic Brooklyn neighborhood who have a problem with that.

Rightfully so, the legacy of New York rap king Notorious B.I.G . still prevails heavily over his native Brooklyn home grounds, and more narrowly, Bed-Stuy. The larger-than-life mural on the corner of Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street also rightfully pays massive tribute to the life and times of Biggie as well.

In a post from the assumingly Brooklyn resident, Alexander writes that “new” tenants of the neighborhood have complained about the mural due to its crowd-drawing attraction. He adds that the landlord has quoted a price of $1,250 a month to keep the mural, which is painted on the side of a brick building.

“How you taking BIG off Bedford and Quincy though?,” Alexander writes on the post. “Guess it should have been a mural of Elvis and [we’d] be good.”

Many conversations surrounding the gentrification, a possible cause behind the alleged report, of several historic neighborhoods in major cities like Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago have developed in recent years. With new faces and new prices occupying these neighborhoods, resident keepsakes like Big’s mural often end up as a topic of debate to suit the comfort of new occupants. The mural was painted in 2015 by artists Scott “Zimer” Zimmerman and Naofaul “Rocko” Alaoui, who paid homage to its creation of keeping Brooklyn alive for “what it’s known for” and “what it’s proud of” — Biggie. With that said, don’t expect any attempt at the mural’s removal to go down without a fight should the claims turn out true.

See Alexander’s account of supposed plans for the late legend’s mural tribute in the post below.