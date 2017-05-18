That One Time a Fan Got Snatched by Her Hair Off of Chris Brown's Stage...

Even if by chance you have witnessed such pandemonium, you might still be shocked at the hair-raising crowd control measures that one security guard took when a fan crawled on stage with Breezy.

You haven’t seen concert chaos until you’ve been guzzled among wildly charged fans at the front of a stage like that of Chris Brown ’s.

During the concert, Brown whipped out one of his sultry fan-favorite hits, “Back to Sleep.”

A video shows him at the edge of the stage crooning the single when one fan takes one for Team Breezy and climbs on stage. As she approaches Brown at his feet, the “Party” singer doesn’t seem all that bothered by it and even slightly engages with her. We can’t say the same for the security team though, as a man swiftly yanks her off by her hair. Hopefully, the ground wasn’t too far from the stage and the fan was removed without injury. But you have to admit — Breezy’s latest concert appearances have called for much fan frenzy, like a surprise visit from Kendrick Lamar.

Now that he’s let fans in on plans for his 40-track project, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, we’re sure Team Breezy doesn’t plan on turning down anytime soon.

See the hair-snatching incident from one fan in the video below.