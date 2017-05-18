Pusha T, Nick Cannon, New Edition and More Confirmed for BET Genius Talks

I Talked To
It's almost that time of year again!
Next month, the city of Los Angeles will play host to the BET Experience, now in its fifth year, and, of course, the annual BET Awards, now in its 17th year.
As part of the summer festivities, this year's event will feature a series of discussions, billed as the BET Genius Talks, with beloved media personality Charlamagne Tha God slated to hold it down as host and master of ceremonies. With the events drawing near, those selected to be featured in the conversations have officially been announced today (May 18) by BET Networks and AEG.
For the return of the celebrated BET Genius Talks series, Pusha T, Nick Cannon, New Edition (along with choreographer Brooke Payne), Tracee Ellis Ross, Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae have each been selected to participate this year, with each conversation designed to be informative, engaging and inspiring and each discussion tailored to the individual firsthand experience and subsequent wisdom of each special guest respectively.
As part of the BET Fan Fest, which also features a celebrity basketball game, the AT&T-sponsored talks will focus on a slew of topics ranging from self-love, the art of building a career, the long-term effects of incarceration and more.
The sessions on Saturday, June 24, are slated to begin at 1 p.m. PST and the lineup for Sunday, June 25, will be announced soon.
For more information and for the full schedule, please visit here.
