Pusha T, Nick Cannon, New Edition and More Confirmed for BET Genius Talks

It's almost that time of year again!



Next month, the city of Los Angeles will play host to the BET Experience, now in its fifth year, and, of course, the annual BET Awards, now in its 17th year.

As part of the summer festivities, this year's event will feature a series of discussions, billed as the BET Genius Talks, with beloved media personality Charlamagne Tha God slated to hold it down as host and master of ceremonies. With the events drawing near, those selected to be featured in the conversations have officially been announced today (May 18) by BET Networks and AEG.