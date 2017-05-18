T-Pain and Lil Wayne Finally Release Their Joint 'T-Wayne' Album After 9 Years

Check out the best #ThrowbackThursday surprise that 2017 has to offer yet with the full T-Wayne project below.

"This ain't for y'all new n**gas," he wrote on Twitter. "These the lost files from '09 and I'm tired of em just sittin on my hard drive. #FreeC5."

There was a reason that the announcement of the album's revival on Wednesday (May 17) went without a release date. And it's rare that an artist hints at a project the same day that it's due, so T-Pain might have just taken home the biggest W of the surprise-album game for 2017 so far. T-Wayne features eight tracks of straight bars from both Pain and Weezy, and apparently has helped the autotuner clear some hard drive space as well. Saluting the fans that have been riding with him and the then-unfinalized project, Pain also tossed a nod at Weezy's long-awaited Tha Carter V .

Shortly after a social media tease of T-Wayne , fittingly titled as a joint album effort with Lil Wayne , the full-length project has arrived via SoundCloud. Pain and Wayne fans, rejoice!

Original story:

The collaborative sounds of T-Pain and Lil Wayne have given hip-hop some timeless hits to hold onto for years to come, like 2008’s “Can’t Believe It” and “Got Money.”

And though the promise of a collaborative T-Wayne album fell through the cracks, T-Pain’s sudden rush of spontaneity may end up unlocking the vault of the long lost project after all.

Teasing not only its release but its artwork, too, the rap star Auto-Tuner took to social media to unveil the possible forthcoming of T-Wayne.

“I'm feelin reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous right now #2009,” he wrote in an Instagram caption for the album cover art. “#TheMissingPageInTheHistoryBook.”

Asking his Twitter followers whether he should “do it,” he brought the same teaser to Twitter, sending fans on high-alert. The hint comes nine years after the project’s first mention, where T-Pain upped the excitement ante by revealing to MTV in 2008 that the album’s construction was actively underway. Citing a hectic schedule, he added that the two hadn’t made it to an actual recording session during the time, but they were bouncing tracks and hooks off of one another to help pull the project together. Fast-forward to 2015, and he revealed that the project would need to be backburnered due to Wayne’s Cash Money legal battle, telling Global Grind that the right time hadn’t come to release it.

By the looks of his newfound approach to the project, however, the right time may finally be approaching. Wayne has yet to offer any seconding of the prospective album, but now that we’ve got confirmation from one half of the rap duo, it’s safe to keep our fingers crossed in the meantime.

Check out T-Pain’s tease of the (hopefully) upcoming T-Wayne project and its cover art below.