Young Dro Explains Why He Won't Be Caught in a Romper

While the rapper recently was caught in an outfit that had many fans thinking otherwise, sporting a matching floral shirt-and-shorts combination that many mistook to be the same one-piece making all sorts of headlines lately , he has come forward to set the record straight once and for all.

Young Dro needs his fans to know something: he has never — and will never — entertain the idea of wearing a romper, regardless of it is the season's hottest style or not.

During a video clip that has since been taken down from Trae Tha Truth's Instagram page, the rapper defends his look and says that it was absolutely not a "romphim," the recent romper-for-males viral trend that some corners of the internet are trying to make happen.

"Ain’t no muthaf**kin’ romper, man," Dro stated firmly. "You better get with this s**t or get ran over. Man, we ain’t putting no s**t to connect our nuts…If I gotta take all my clothes off to get some head, I’m not wearing it."

Leave it to Dro to address the situation with zero filter whatsoever.

While social media began to roast the rapper, even Just Blaze had enough of the social media slander and took to Twitter to help defend Young Dro.

"Young Dro isn't wearin a romper," Just tweeted. "His shirt is tucked in. As per usual with him. Cmon ppl."

Take a look at Young Dro defending himself, as well as the look that started it all, below.