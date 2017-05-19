Bryshere Gray as Taylor Swift Might Be One of the Best 'Lip Sync Battle' Performances Ever

Spike’s Lip Sync Battle competition series has given us comedy gold for two years now: a souled-out Zendaya as Erykah Badu , a glammed-up Laverne Cox as Beyoncé , a kinky-crooning Regina Hall as The Weeknd and now a blonde-haired Bryshere Gray as Taylor Swift.

The 23-year-old Empire star brought the competition to country-pop music life in a pink, cherry-sprinkled two-piece and blonde bangs as he channeled his inner T. Swift.

Performing her 2012 hit “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Gray’s rendition was complete with sassy choreography and even another fashion ensemble fit perfectly to pop star caliber. We can’t forget to mention the hilarious ex-boyfriend stage assist, whom the silver screen actor shoves away onto a bed and sends into a breakdown at the end of the performance. Above the cheering crowd, however, no one got a kick out of it the way LL Cool J, the idolized Queens hip-hop veteran who also co-hosts the show with Chrissy Teigen, did.

According to Hollywood Life, Gray handpicked Swift’s single because of its success upon its release and is even hopeful that the country-pop singer will retweet it.

“It went so viral with her doing it that I felt that it would reach the fans that I want to reach!” he reportedly said.

Gray went up against his Empire co-star Rumer Willis, who busted out Blue Cantrell’s throwback “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” and transformed into legendary Goddess of Pop Cher for her stage showdown.

Still, we just can’t shake that hilarious post-breakup slumber party from Gray on this one.

You be the judge of the best impersonator with the Bryshere vs. Rumer Lip Sync Battle video below.