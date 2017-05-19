DJ Khaled Crashed Berkeley Graduation Ceremony as a Suprise Performer

That is until DJ Khaled shows up unannounced.

As exciting as the milestone of graduating from college is, the commencement ceremonies themselves often skew on the semi-boring side of tradition and formalities.

As reported, the beloved hip-hop and social media star crashed the ceremony for 2017 statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday (May 19).

Following a speech addressing the auditorium full of bright-eyed students still sporting their full graduation gear, school speaker Steve Stoute added that he had a special gift for his students.

Much to the surprise of the UC Berkeley grads, DJ Khaled walked out on stage while rapping the ever-fitting hit single "All I Do Is Win."

With those in attendance absolutely stunned, Khaled then gave a pep talk similar to the major keys popularized by his Snapchat, explaining that he was onstage with "kings and queens and a generation of geniuses."

Yup, now THAT's an unforgettable graduation ceremony for the books.

Take a look at the incredible moment in the clips below.