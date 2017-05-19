DJ Khaled Crashed Berkeley Graduation Ceremony as a Suprise Performer

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
As exciting as the milestone of graduating from college is, the commencement ceremonies themselves often skew on the semi-boring side of tradition and formalities.
That is until DJ Khaled shows up unannounced.
As reported, the beloved hip-hop and social media star crashed the ceremony for 2017 statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday (May 19).
Following a speech addressing the auditorium full of bright-eyed students still sporting their full graduation gear, school speaker Steve Stoute added that he had a special gift for his students.
Much to the surprise of the UC Berkeley grads, DJ Khaled walked out on stage while rapping the ever-fitting hit single "All I Do Is Win."
With those in attendance absolutely stunned, Khaled then gave a pep talk similar to the major keys popularized by his Snapchat, explaining that he was onstage with "kings and queens and a generation of geniuses."
Yup, now THAT's an unforgettable graduation ceremony for the books.
Take a look at the incredible moment in the clips below.
When @djkhaled comes to grad ... MAJOR 🔑#OnlyAtCal 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/1Wy0XYOuaB— Cal Basketball (@CalWBBall) May 18, 2017
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
The Notorious B.I.G. changed the face of not only New York hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Now, twenty years since we lost him, let's take a look at all of Big's connections by way of Six Degrees of Separation.
COMMENTS