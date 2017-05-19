Here's What Quavo Would Do if He Were Elected President

During a recent interview with the New York Daily News , Quavo , of Migos fame, shared what priorities he would have if he were the one in the Oval Office.

With an onslaught of new reports detailing the controversial inner-workings of Donald Trump's presidency pouring in on the hour, every hour, many are starting to find solace in the hypothetical what-if's.

Interestingly enough, the rapper's first move would be to make sure that his family and those he loves get to enjoy life from the White House as well.

"On my first day in office as President Quavo," he began. "I'd move my whole family into the White House."

He then offers insight into which political action he would take to start.

"Second, I'd pull all the troops back," Quavo explained. "Third, I'd raise the minimum wage to a good, nice amount so people get paid."

While we're sure his reign as president would dive deeper than those main prerogatives, beginning with ensuring the safe return of our troops and taking steps to help hard-working citizens get back on their feet is enough to have us all daydreaming of a "Bad and Boujee" leader.

Quavo, along with his group mates, is currently amid the Nobody Safe Tour, with tonight's stop hitting Brooklyn's Barclays Center.