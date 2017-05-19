Whoa: A Pretty Ricky Member Stripped Down on Stage, Leaving Nothing to the Imagination

But despite their disbandment, the group’s rap spitter, Slick ‘Em, is still bringing fans the late night special — front stage and center.

It’s been over a decade since the sultry-sound quartet of Pretty Ricky dropped bedroom banger hits like “Grind With Me” and “On the Hotline.”

In a fan-captured video, wild-haired Corey “Slick ‘Em” Mathis can be seen on a multi-colored lit stage as he peels the last of his clothes off.

“What is going on?” a man, who is presumably hosting the event, says over the mic. “I told you not to wear those ugly a** pants!”

The Miami native then tosses his pants off to the screaming crowd as he walks the stage in nothing but his boxers. Should Slick and the other original three R&B group members green-light a reunion, last visited in November 2016, this probably won’t be the last strip show fans will witness. The group's lead crooner, Pleasure P, shared an Instagram photo on Nov. 12 hinting that the men were piecing together a final album and would close it out with a tour as well. A few of P’s social media clips previewed some unreleased tunes and all of the men in the studio together.

Until we do get that last project, see Slick ‘Em take fans back to the “Your Body” days in the video below.