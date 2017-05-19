Tank Is 'Disgusted' by Comments Made About Lil Uzi Vert and Other Young Artists

Now that we’ve heard much deliberation from the old school naysayers, and a little from the newer school , Tank has boldly stepped up as an old school ally of the current generation, defending their place in music history as well.

Following everyone’s discovery of rap rock star Lil Uzi Vert’s highly controversial fashion ensemble photo , the question of where the music industry is headed next has been up for hot debate.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the R&B veteran penned his thoughts on those who had their primes in the former music era and their cold-shouldering to the new, more unique, faces of the industry. To represent his point, he included a photo with two of hip-hop’s quirkiest and most unorthodox artists making headlines recently, Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert.

“I'm utterly disgusted!” he began. “I've never seen so many grown Black men speak out against young Black kids fighting to earn a living in this already difficult world! Yes they're different, but so was MJ and Prince! Y'all still celebrate those men highly with no thought to their differences.”

Saluting young rap stars like Uzi and Lil Boat for their positivist persona in their images and music, Tank continues explaining the value of them as symbols of diversity and representing hope to those who are different. For that, the Sex, Love & Pain crooner wrote, it seems to him that some of the critics would be better off watching young men like them perpetuate negative stereotypes within their respective genre.

“Maybe you'd feel better if these kids ran up on your car high and tooled up with extended clips and told you to ‘get down, lay down, or be found!’” he continued. “That would make more sense to you, huh? You definitely don't want them to live their dreams and have fun entertaining the world!”

Considering highly publicized criticism as of late, such as fellow R&B icon Tyrese and rap heavyweight 50 Cent’s shade-throwing for Uzi and New Jersey’s rap vet Joe Budden’s flare up on Yachty, Tank is just about fed up.

Just like any person who ascends into music celebrity elitism, Tank argues that they all have the same shared goal: feed the family. And for those who are stuck in music’s yesteryears, he said, there’s one shared statement, too: get over it.

“You n**gas kill me wanting your music to stay in the ‘80s and the ‘90s, but gotta have the 2018 Benz! Everything changes! Everything evolves! It may not be for you but it is for the millions that stream it and show up to be entertained by it! Let these kids live!”

See his full PSA for the old school critics in the post below.