Tyrese Has More to Say About This Generation's Music Scene...

And now that newcomers to the music scene have been shoved to the front of old school vs. new school controversy , you can continue to count the Watts native out of the silent majority.

R&B idol and film star Tyrese may still be enjoying his run with The Fate of the Furious breaking the box-office, but by no means has he forgotten about his original stomping grounds: the music industry.

In yet another Instagram post, this time concerning what he’s witnessed lately from the industry circle, the Baby Boy actor speaks to the cloning crisis he believes has taken over. The photo of two monkeys with the old “monkey see, monkey do” adage complements his thought-provoking caption.

“People wonder why they ain't winning in music,” he writes. “Simple answer… most look, sound and go about everything their doing IN music the same… It's HARD to outshine copies… It's called copies for a reason.”

Previously, Tyrese opened up about his thoughts on the “identity crisis” in the elite music circle as well. Pinpointing Lil Uzi Vert, the rapper rock star boy wonder, he declared that he just couldn’t get down with the current shift of the industry. As for his latest sentiments, he’s shedding more light on why he’ll be titling his next album IDentity Theft.

“I can't tell who's producing or singing or rapping WHAT these days cause everyone and everything sounds the same… I hit a club — look to my left and right — everyone is dressed the same...”

Good thing he didn’t make it to Coachella this year.

Read more thoughts on the industry climate from the keyboard of Tyrese in the post below.