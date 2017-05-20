Drake is Reportedly Planning Quite the Surprise for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

As hip-hop fans pay homage to the iconic rapper, they also will be celebrating how far the genre has come since the mid-90s, with some of today's biggest stars being honored at tomorrow's event. In addition to being nominated for an impressive 22 awards, rumor has it that Drake will be putting on quite the performance for the annual televised affair.

Sunday (May 21) marks two notable occasions: what would have been the 45th birthday of the late Biggie Smalls and the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

As revealed during an interview with Billboard, executive Mark Bracco stated that Drizzy has quite the surprise in the works for his fans.

"You know, Drake does not perform on television very often so I think whenever he does it's a real event," Bracco shared. "We built a real terrific relationship with his team, working creatively with them and coming up with a big idea, and I think it's gonna be a very, very big moment in the show. It's not a surprise necessarily but it's gonna be a moment that people aren't exactly expecting...It'll be memorable, I promise you that."

Bracco also added to the speculation surrounding the event, noting that Drake's performance has been "months in the making."

Fans, naturally, have begun speculating that Drake's performance during the awards will be met with some sort of surprise release, or at least a slew of guest performers, but like everyone else, we'll have to wait and see. More Life, indeed.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.