Here's What Really Happened at the End of Future's Concert in Brooklyn

Future took to the stage at the Barclays Center on Friday night (May 19) during his Nobody Safe Tour, and while fans raved about his performance, one "detail" seemed to overshadow the music: speculation of gunshots.

Nearing the end of the night, attendees claimed they heard sounds that resembled gunshots echoing through the venue, which caused them to rush out the arena in a frenzy. A video, below, posted by a concert-goer, shows one person laid out on a stretcher, while it seemed unclear what caused the injuries.

Though XXL originally reported that an estimated seven gunshots went off at approximately 11:00 p.m. at the venue, the Barclays Center released a statement addressing the claims. "There were no gunshots tonight inside the arena," they posted to Twitter. "A loud noise during load out caused concern while fans exited the venue. Get home safely."

There were no gunshots tonight inside the arena. A loud noise during load out caused concern while fans exited the venue. Get home safely. — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) May 20, 2017

Adding to the refuted claims that gunfire was spread at the end of the show is the NYPD, which issued a statement via email, exclusively to Vibe. "The concert ended around 11 p.m. As people were exiting the Barclays Center, there was music playing over the PA system," NYPD Liutenant Tarik Sheppard explained. "The song that was playing had the sound of gunshots at the end. In addition, the stage was lowered and it came down faster than normal causing a loud metal on metal crashing sound. These sounds coupled together startled some people and they began to exit quicker than normal. There was no stampede and no injuries due to anyone getting trampled. There were a couple of reported minor injuries where people sprained or twisted their ankles while they were trying to quickly exit." There you have it. Get the latest on Future in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings