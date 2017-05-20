This Kendrick Lamar Parody is Calling for an End to 'Mumble Rap'

Using the beat from Lamar's hit single, "HUMBLE.," Shakamania X swaps out Kung Fu Kenny's lyrics with his own, creating a parody version called "Mumble."

While the debate surrounding "mumble rap" may never be settled , with hip-hop's older generation seemingly less open to the sounds of today, one rapper found inspiration in Kendrick Lamar to create a call to action against the on-trend approach to making rap music.

The rapper's parody has since gone viral, perhaps due to the fact that Lamar's single is still sitting pretty in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100, despite being released almost two months ago.

Throughout the track, "Mumble," Shakamania X directly calls out artists such as Desiigner, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Young Thug and more, making his opinion about mumble rap unquestionable.

With his creative video making its rounds online, already surpassing the 2 million mark and counting, the artist is being praised for building an argument against the trend of mumble rap that is as catchy as it is hilarious.

Take a listen to Shakamania X's parody of Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." below.