Travis Scott Pleads Not Guilty to Inciting a Riot

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
Travis Scott's weekend is off to a good start as his lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him after he was arrested a week ago for allegedly inciting a riot at the Rogers, Arkansas, stop of his Birds Eye View Tour.
According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, his attorney, Drew Ledbetter, said his client only intended on putting on "a good show" and "had no criminal intent."
Ledbetter also waived the rapper's arraignment hearing, which was scheduled for June 13, meaning he will no longer be required to return to Rogers.
Scott — real name Jacques Webster — is facing charges of inciting a riot, endangering a minor and disorderly conduct. According to police, the rapper "encouraged people to rush the stage" during his show, resulting in multiple people being injured, including a member of concert securty and a police officer.
He reportedly only spent a total of 12 minutes in jail on Saturday (May 13) before he was eventually released.
See how Travis Scott's romantic life is looking in the BET Breaks video, above.
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
The Notorious B.I.G. changed the face of not only New York hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Now, twenty years since we lost him, let's take a look at all of Big's connections by way of Six Degrees of Separation.
COMMENTS