Travis Scott Pleads Not Guilty to Inciting a Riot

Travis Scott 's weekend is off to a good start as his lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him after he was arrested a week ago for allegedly inciting a riot at the Rogers, Arkansas, stop of his Birds Eye View Tour.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, his attorney, Drew Ledbetter, said his client only intended on putting on "a good show" and "had no criminal intent."

Ledbetter also waived the rapper's arraignment hearing, which was scheduled for June 13, meaning he will no longer be required to return to Rogers.

Scott — real name Jacques Webster — is facing charges of inciting a riot, endangering a minor and disorderly conduct. According to police, the rapper "encouraged people to rush the stage" during his show, resulting in multiple people being injured, including a member of concert securty and a police officer.

He reportedly only spent a total of 12 minutes in jail on Saturday (May 13) before he was eventually released.

